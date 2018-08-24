Dana White Named as One of the 500 Most Influential People in Entertainment Industry by Variety

UFC president Dana White can add another accolade to his resume after Variety named him as one of the 500 most “influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry”.

Variety updates the list every year with the biggest power brokers influencing the entertainment industry with White’s name being listed in 2018.

Variety is an industry leader in entertainment coverage since 1905.

White now shares a spot alongside power brokers such as Disney CEO Bob Iger, ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins and ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling.

White’s addition to the list comes more than two years after the UFC was sold to a conglomerate led by WME-IMG for more than $4 billion.

Just recently, White and the team at WME-IMG secured a new five year contract with ESPN for the television rights of the UFC worth more than $1.5 billion over the life of the deal.

“White is now focused on UFC’s next stage of growth, from a new TV rights deal that could clear $400 million to an international expansion that could take the league everywhere from Mexico to Russia,” Variety said about White in the story announcing his addition to the list.

White joins three of the top executives from WME-IMG who are also on the list including co-CEO’s Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell.