Dana White: More testing needed before UFC allows fans; praises President Trump

May 14, 2020
UFC President Dana White was vilified for having tried to run UFC 249 on April 18. He isn’t exactly the bell of the ball when it comes to re-starting his promotion on Saturday, May 9, in Jacksonville, Fla., but now there are other sports organizations looking to him and the UFC for advice on getting their own sports up and running again.

White was pleased with how UFC 249 went, despite the expected criticism, but admits that there is still a long road to travel before fans will be allowed back in the arena.

White recently spoke with Fox Business News (who flubbed the fact checking on a few of the screen overlays), where he talked about getting the UFC back on track, working with U.S. President Donald Trump and the ravaging effects of the global coronavirus pandemic on business.

(Video courtesy of Fox Business)

