Dana White: MMA fans should appreciate that President Donald Trump attended UFC 244

Regardless of political leaning, UFC president Dana White says fans of mixed martial arts should appreciate that the President of the United States attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

US Presidents have attended sporting events in the past, but Donald Trump’s attendance at UFC 244 marked the first time a sitting president attended a UFC event.

White’s relationship dates back to when he and the Fertitta brothers first took over the UFC in January 2001. Trump was one of the first people to host a UFC event at one of his venues when White and the Fertittas began running operations.

There relationship between White and Trump has continued to grow over the years. And although White doesn’t consider himself to be a very political person, he spoke on Trump’s behalf at the Republication National Convention when he was running for office.

White insists that President Trump has been a steadfast friend over the years and that showed when he went out of his way to attend UFC 244.