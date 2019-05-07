Dana White meeting with Conor McGregor soon, fight against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone ‘makes sense’

UFC president Dana White will finally sit down with Conor McGregor sometime over the next week to talk about his return to action.

White has plotted several potential meetings with McGregor over the past month but it appears they will get together very soon to discuss business.

“He and I are getting together very soon, within the next week, and we’re going to figure out what’s next for him,” White told the ‘Jim Rome Show’ on Tuesday. “I see him fighting this summer.”

McGregor last fought in October 2018 when he fell by fourth round rear naked choke submission to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irish superstar was in talks for a potential return this summer but he was unwilling to accept a co-main event slot on a pay-per-view card and negotiations eventually fell apart.

The fight that was presented to him at the time was a showdown against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone but when McGregor balked at being co-main event, the former lightweight title contender moved onto a different fight against Al Iaquinta.

Cerrone then defeated Iaquinta by unanimous decision this past Saturday night and then once again called out McGregor to meet him this summer.

While nothing has been determined with absolute certainty, White seems to agree with Cerrone about a fight against McGregor later this year.

“The Cerrone fight makes sense,” White said. “There’s a couple different options out there for him. He was talking about the Cerrone fight at one point. I don’t really know but that fight makes sense.”

Cerrone has won his past three fights in a row including two wins at lightweight. With the win over Iaquinta this past weekend, Cerrone will now undoubtedly climb into the top five rankings at lightweight where he would sit just a couple of spots back from McGregor as the former champion.

Obviously it’s a fight Cerrone wants but now the waiting game begins as White plans for his meeting with McGregor to determine what comes next for him.