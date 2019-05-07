HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor weigh-ins tongue out

featuredDana White meeting with Conor McGregor soon, fight against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone ‘makes sense’

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 with belt

featuredRose Namajunas happy to move past Joanna Jedrzejczyk with new challenge against Jessica Andrade

Daniel Cormier UFC 217 interview

featuredDaniel Cormier eyeing Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones as final two UFC fights

featured‘Cowboy’ Cerrone beats Al Iaquinta after five round war, calls out Conor McGregor

Dana White meeting with Conor McGregor soon, fight against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone ‘makes sense’

May 7, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White will finally sit down with Conor McGregor sometime over the next week to talk about his return to action.

White has plotted several potential meetings with McGregor over the past month but it appears they will get together very soon to discuss business.

“He and I are getting together very soon, within the next week, and we’re going to figure out what’s next for him,” White told the ‘Jim Rome Show’ on Tuesday. “I see him fighting this summer.”

McGregor last fought in October 2018 when he fell by fourth round rear naked choke submission to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irish superstar was in talks for a potential return this summer but he was unwilling to accept a co-main event slot on a pay-per-view card and negotiations eventually fell apart.

The fight that was presented to him at the time was a showdown against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone but when McGregor balked at being co-main event, the former lightweight title contender moved onto a different fight against Al Iaquinta.

Cerrone then defeated Iaquinta by unanimous decision this past Saturday night and then once again called out McGregor to meet him this summer.

While nothing has been determined with absolute certainty, White seems to agree with Cerrone about a fight against McGregor later this year.

“The Cerrone fight makes sense,” White said. “There’s a couple different options out there for him. He was talking about the Cerrone fight at one point. I don’t really know but that fight makes sense.”

Cerrone has won his past three fights in a row including two wins at lightweight. With the win over Iaquinta this past weekend, Cerrone will now undoubtedly climb into the top five rankings at lightweight where he would sit just a couple of spots back from McGregor as the former champion.

Obviously it’s a fight Cerrone wants but now the waiting game begins as White plans for his meeting with McGregor to determine what comes next for him.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA