Dana White: Max Holloway 100-percent deserves immediate rematch… maybe in Australia

Though Alexander Volkanovski looked sharp in taking the UFC featherweight title from Max Holloway at UFC 245, he’ll likely have to make his first defense against the Hawaiian to solidify his status as champion.

Holloway had won 14 featherweight fights in a row after losing to Conor McGregor in 2013 and then dropping the title to Volkanovski. So it’s no surprise that White would be quick to affirm his belief that Holloway deserves an immediate rematch, especially after the fight with Volkanovski went the distance.

There are no definite plans in place yet, but White speculated that with Volkanovski being Australian and the sport blowing up in that continent, it might be a good move to have the rematch there.