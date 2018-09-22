Dana White and Matt Hughes Share Emotional Moment at Documentary Release

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 22, 2018
It’s well known that former UFC champion Matt Hughes is lucky simply to be alive.

Hughes was involved in a tragic accident when a pick-up he was driving was hit by a train. Though he teetered on the edge of death, Hughes somehow won the biggest fight of his life, and has slowly been working on his recovery.

As part of its 25th Anniversary, the UFC is chronicling key moments in its history by airing 25 short documentaries on its Fight Pass digital subscription service.

One of the documentaries, “A Country Boy Can Survive” (aka the Matt Hughes story), debuted at the UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor press conference on Sept. 20 in New York, where UFC president Dana White and Hughes were on hand for the viewing with a select group of media.

White introduced the film, but after it was over, Hughes, who had just seen the documentary for the first time, joined White on stage for an emotional moment.

               

