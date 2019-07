Dana White: Luke Rockhold broke his jaw at UFC 239 and should retire from fighting (video)

Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold made his light heavyweight debut on Saturday at UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and suffered a vicious knockout loss to Jan Błachowicz. During the event’s post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White revealed that Rockhold suffered a broken jaw in the loss. White also stated that he thinks Rockhold should retire from fighting.

