Dana White looking for someone other than Conor McGregor to fight Cowboy Cerrone

Although Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone seemed to indicate via social media that a fight with Conor McGregor was closing in for July 6 in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White at the UFC 236 kick-off press conference on Friday said that they are far from booking that fight and actually looking at different opponents for Cerrone.

