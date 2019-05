Dana White Looking for a Fight: Season 4

Dana White Lookin’ For a Fight – Season 4, Episode 1

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dana White, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas are back with an all new, fourth season of the popular Dana White Lookin’ for a Fight series.

Dana, Matt and Din venture to Austin, Texas to hang with craftsman Jesse James and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. They’re also going to check out the famed food truck scene and then scout a loaded LFA fight show.