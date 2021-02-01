HOT OFF THE WIRE

Dana White Lookin' For a Fight with Khabib on UFC Fight Island

February 1, 2021
Matt Serra and Din Thomas tour the desert outside Abu Dhabi on camelback, ATVs and sand surfboards. They join Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov at a local MMA event, where they discover multiple athletes… plus announcer and chef talent to boot.

Take a look at the latest episode of Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight, from the UFC’s third trip to Fight Island.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

