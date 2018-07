Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – Walking in Memphis

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC President Dana White and former champion Matt Serra visit Memphis, Tennessee with Din Thomas. They sing the blues on stage, take to the ring for a professional wrestling match, and eat fried chicken. Then they check out some local fights to scout UFC prospects, including a former teammate of Ronda Rousey.

