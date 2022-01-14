Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – Rocky Mountain Oysters and UFC contracts | Video

UFC President Dana White, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas head to Denver, Colorado. They learn how to cook Rocky Mountain Oysters and make ice cream before Matt and Din test their courage on the Terror-Dactyl. Then Matt and Din head to Empower Field to take punting lessons from Sam Martin of the Denver Broncos. Finally, they scout the fighters at Fury FC 53.

Conor McGregor’s pub was the target of Molotov cocktails in Ireland

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Doctors, scientists and professors pen letter to Spotify over ‘menace to public health’ Joe Rogan