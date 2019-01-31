Dana White Likes the Idea of TJ Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo 2 for the Bantamweight Title

T.J. Dillashaw wants to avenge his 32-second knockout loss to Henry Cejudo and it appears he might get his chance.

The difference this time will be Dillashaw would put his bantamweight title up for grabs as Cejudo would be expected to move up to 135 pounds for his opportunity at becoming a two division UFC champion.

UFC president Dana White talked about the potential rematch when appearing on ESPN this week and it appeared that may be the direction the promotion is moving towards with Dillashaw facing Cejudo for a second time in 2019.

“I think that we do that fight again at 135 pounds now for the 135-pound title,” White said when asked about Dillashaw vs. Cejudo 2.

Almost immediately after suffering the first round TKO at the UFC’s debut card on ESPN, Dillashaw complained about the stoppage and said that he didn’t feel he actually lost to Cejudo despite the result.

Cejudo obviously had no problem with how the fight ended but did say afterwards that he would gladly face Dillashaw for a second time — as long as he would get the opportunity to win his bantamweight title in the rematch.

Now White wasn’t specific on the timing of a Dillashaw vs. Cejudo rematch but it certainly appeared that he’s moving in that direction in the near future.

That news may not appeal to the fighters competing in the main event this weekend at UFC Fight Night from Fortaleza, Brazil.

Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes are facing off in a pivotal five round battle that should almost certainly earn the winner a shot at the bantamweight title.

Unfortunately that still may not happen if the UFC ultimately decides to book Dillashaw against Cejudo again later this year.