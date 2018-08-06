HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Likes Fighters Jumping Weight Classes, but BJ Penn Wanted to Take It Too Far

August 6, 2018
UFC president Dana White loves guys who want to jump around weight classes and challenge themselves. He held up Conor McGregor as an example of a fighter that wants to face all comers.

But there are limits. While McGregor has fought featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight, and even dipped his toe into boxing, there are bounds that even White has been unwilling to cross.

When White was questioned at the UFC 227 Post-Fight Press Conference about how he didn’t used to like it when fighters wanted to jump weight classes, he was a little baffled, until BJ Penn was specifically named. He went on to point out why Penn jumping weight classes didn’t make sense, mostly because his jumps were so extreme, including wanting to challenge Randy Couture, who easily outweighed him by at least 40 to 50 pounds, if not more.

               

