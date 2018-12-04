Dana White Lays Out Worst-Case Scenario for Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former dual-division titleholder Conor McGregor will go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Dec. 10 to answer for their respective roles in the UFC 229 post-fight melee that broke out on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

The incident occurred when Nurmagomedov boiled over with McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis yelling at him after he submitted McGregor. Nurmagomedov lost his cool and vaulted over the cage and onto the arena floor to confront Danis. Now, he’ll have to go before the NSAC, which has filed a formal complaint against him and withheld $1 million of his $2 million fight purse.

The commission has really tipped its hand as to how severe Nuramgomedov’s punishment could be, but it will likely include a fine and some sort of suspension.

Following Friday night’s TUF 28 Finale in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White addressed Nurmagomedov, laying out what he thought would be the worst case scenario for his fighter.