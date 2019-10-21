Dana White lays out plans for Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar… separately

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 21, 2019
(Video courtesy of NESN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Almost as quickly as Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar began getting traction for a potential fight against each other, UFC president Dana White shot it down. So what does he have in mind for both men if they’re not going to fight each other?

White stated that Edgar had been lined up to make his bantamweight debut opposite Aljamain Sterling, but that Sterling fell out of the bout because of an injury. Now, in an interview with NESN, White seemed to allude to the idea that perhaps Urijah Faber, who is also currently without an opponent, might be in his plans for Edgar.

He also continued to rule out the idea that McGregor might return in a fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. White said he is currently working on finalizing a fight between Nurmagomedov and top contender Tony Ferguson, which he hopes will take place in March of 2020.

That leaves McGregor back at square one without an opponent, but White is hopeful on that front as well. He expects McGregor to fight for the UFC in 2020, but is currently eyeing the likes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone or Justin Gaethje as potential opponents.

McGregor on Monday announced that he is going to be holding a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, though he provided little by way of details about what he intends to discuss or announce.

