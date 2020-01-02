HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White lays out plans for 2020: Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, Floyd Mayweather and more!

January 2, 2020
(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

UFC president Dana White insists that 2019 was the biggest year ever for the his company. So it’s all downhill from here, right?

Not if he has anything to say about it. As 2020 gets underway, White laid out his plans for the year with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. Though we already know about Conor McGregor’s return against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Jon Jones preparing to put his belt on the line opposite Dominick Reyes, White has a lot more than that already unfolding for what he believes will be an even bigger year than 2019.

He’s working on a plan for Floyd Mayweather to compete with the UFC involved. He’s still developing his long-promised reformation of the boxing world. But there’s much more to the upcoming year than that.

Check out Dana White’s “State of the UFC” interview and hear what he’s got in mind for 2020.

