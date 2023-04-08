Dana White lays out path for Jorge Masvidal to fight for the title with UFC 287 win

UFC president Dana White has been clear that welterweight contender Colby Covington will be getting the next title shot against champion Leon Edwards. That hasn’t changed.

Fan favorite and ‘BMF’ titleholder Jorge Masvidal hoped to turn in a performance against No. 5 ranked Gilbert Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event to change White’s mind. That isn’t going to happen, but White laid out a path for Masvidal to fight for the title in his next bout.

“Let me tell you what’s going to happen. If he goes in and he does that against a guy like Gilbert Burns, whom I have a ton of respect for. Gilbert Burns is an absolute badass,” White told TMZ Sports.

“Then you have Colby Covington versus Leon Edwards. And if Leon Edwards beats Colby Covington, the history between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal, and they both win these fights, that fight will be so huge. People would be dying to see that fight,” White continued. “It would be absolutely massive, and maybe we do it back in Miami.”

Masvidal and Edwards were involved in a backstage scuffle after Masvidal defeated Darren Till in the UFC Fight Night 147 main event in London in March 2019. Masvidal was giving an on-air television interview when Edwards said something as he was walking through. Masvidal walked away from the interview to confront Edwards. Edwards put his hand up and Masvidal punched him with a combination. He dubbed the incident a ‘Three Piece and a Coke.’ They’ve been calling each other out regularly since the altercation.

Israel Adesanya: ‘F**k the belt, I’m coming for his head’