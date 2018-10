Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov Could Be Stripped of the Belt

Dana White said that the commission was taking the lead on actions to be taken against Khabib Nurmagomedov if any are taken following the UFC 229 post-fight melee. He did admit that there was a scenario were he thought Nurmagomedov could be stripped of the lightweight championship belt.