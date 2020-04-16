Dana White on Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR Radio: ‘I am building the biggest, best UFC card possible’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 16, 2020
UFC President Dana White promises NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick that UFC’s return on May 9, 2020, will be the “the biggest, best card that can possibly be built.”

Although White had to postpone UFC 249’s original date of April 18, 2020, when ESPN and Disney asked him to step down, he is not giving up on getting the UFC back in business. May 9 is now the target and he is promising a fight card that will be stacked from top to bottom.

White spoke with NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick on his SiriusXM radio show about returning to action. Harvick also runs a management company that represents fighters like Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Audio courtesy and permission of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

