Dana White: Kamaru Usman will surpass Georges St-Pierre as best welterweight ever

Hear everything Dana White had to say at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference.

He addressed not only UFC 258 and the likelihood that Kamaru Usman surpasses Georges St-Pierre as the greatest welterweight ever, but also Usman’s desire to fight Jorge Masvidal again, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, fans returning to UFC events, and much more.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Gina Carano fires back on being canceled; Dana White expresses support for her