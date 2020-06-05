HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal and Dana White at the UFC 239 press conference

featuredJorge Masvidal joins Jon Jones in telling UFC to let him go

Dana White UFC 250 weigh-in scrum

featuredDana White: Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones don’t have to fight! (UFC 250 Scrum)

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 weigh-in

featuredUFC 250 title fight set as Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer make weight

Iam Heinisch - UFC 250 fight back on

featuredIan Heinisch re-instated for UFC 250 bout after cornerman cleared of COVID-19

Dana White: Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones don’t have to fight! (UFC 250 Scrum)

June 5, 2020
NoNo Comments

The world has been turned upside down in 2020. According to UFC president Dana White, some people seem to have not realized it yet.

White addressed the media following Friday’s UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer weigh-ins. He fielded questions about the status of the currently vacant men’s bantamweight championship, his verbal battle with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal demanding more money for a fight with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and more.

Perhaps most significantly, White displayed a range of emotion while addressing the UFC getting its schedule back on track as other sports try to determine if they can even operate under pandemic conditions.

UFC 250 features dual-division champion Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight belt on the line against former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Ian Heinisch re-instated for UFC 250 bout after cornerman cleared of COVID-19

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA