Dana White: Jon Jones will fight winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight championship to pursue the heavyweight title. UFC president Dana White says Jones will get a crack at the belt in his first heavyweight fight.

Jones gave up the light heavyweight belt in August of 2020. Initially saying he was at odds with the UFC over his contract, he later indicated he wanted a shot at heavyweight gold.

After heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier in August, Jones tweeted, “Heavyweight championships, I will be seeing you real soon.”

Things have mostly been quiet on the Jon Jones front since, as White promised that Francis Ngannou would get the next shot at Miocic and the heavyweight belt.

He intends to live up to that promise with Miocic vs. Ngannou currently slated to headline UFC 260 on March 27 in Las Vegas. White said on Friday that Jones will get the winner of that bout.

“We know what (Jones) wants,” White said in an interview with TMZ Sports. “He wants the winner of Stipe and Francis, so that fight is gonna happen first.”

Pressed on Jones getting the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou, White said yes, Jones would face the winner.

“It should happen this year. It depends, if that fight with Stipe and Francis goes off before summer (as expected), then we could have (Jones vs. the winner) happen in the summertime.”

Jon Jones at the UFC 135 weigh-ins

Does heavyweight move derail Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya?

Jones has long been linked to a fight with Israel Adesanya, primarily because the two have been talking smack to each other on social media. With Jones moving to heavyweight, don’t expect that potential bout to simply slip away.

With Adesanya currently sitting as the UFC middleweight champion, it would seem unlikely that a fight with Jones would come to fruition, but he doesn’t see it that way.

Adesanya is currently booked to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title. Blachowicz won the belt by defeating Dominick Reyes after Jones vacated the title.

Insisting that he’s willing to chase Jones to heavyweight, Adesanya’s first step is the light heavyweight title. If he proves successful against Blachowicz, it might not be that far fetched for him to eventually take another step up to settle the score with Jones.

TRENDING > Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian for social media posts

Kamaru Usman cuts it close at UFC 258 weigh-in

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)