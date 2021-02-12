Dana White: Jon Jones will fight the winner of Stipe Moicic and Francis Ngannou

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 12, 2021
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones relinquished his 205-pound title last year to pursue his aspirations of winning the heavyweight crown.

Jones wants a title shot in his debut fight in the heavyweight division, and UFC president Dana White confirmed that Jones will face the winner of the UFC 260 title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

“We know what he wants. He wants the winner of Stipe and Francis. That fight’s got to happen first,” White told TMZ Sports.

Asked if Jones would get an immediate title shot in the heavyweight division between the winner of the UFC 260 title bout, White responded with one word, ‘yep.’

Jones last fought in February of last year. He defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision in the UFC 247 main event. He’s considered the greatest fighter to grace the Octagon, and White expects Jones to fight for the heavyweight belt this year.

“It should happen this year,” White said.

Jones held the 205-pound title for a record 1,501 days. He cleared out the division multiple times. His career has been plagued with controversies, but there’s no controversy about what Jones has accomplished in the UFC.

(Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

