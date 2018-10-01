Dana White: We Might See Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 3 at Heavyweight

Though all recent reports still point to Daniel Cormier squaring off with Brock Lesnar in the first defense of his UFC heavyweight title sometime in early 2019, the upcoming reinstatement of Jon Jones has the rumor mill churning for a third fight between Cormier and Jones.

UFC president Dana White recently told TMZ Sports that such a fight is still possible, despite the hatred between the two fighter, although if it were to happen, it could come with an interesting twist.

“I would like to see it, I think the fans would like to see it,” White said. “What would be interesting is, we might see it at heavyweight.”