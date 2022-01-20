Dana White: Jon Jones isn’t guaranteed the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Those waiting for some movement in the Jon Jones heavyweight transition might have to keep waiting.

According to UFC president Dana White, Jones isn’t guaranteed to get the winner of the UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane.

“I don’t feel confident saying that Jon Jones is next,” White told ESPN on Wednesday night. “Not because I think he’s unreliable, it’s because I honestly don’t know what Jon Jones wants to do next. I think Jon’s going to watch this fight, and he’ll decide. Maybe he doesn’t fight at heavyweight. Maybe he goes back and tries to regain the light heavyweight championship. I honestly don’t know the answer to that question. After everything plays out on Saturday – there’s just so much going into this fight – it’s all part of the drama, though. It’s what makes this weekend so fun.”

Jones has been in trouble with the law recently and was arrested for domestic violence and damaging a police car just hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. That isn’t lost on White who urged Jones to stay home and not travel to California for the fight.

“It’d be great for Jon to be here, but I think Jon would probably be better off at home,” White said. “Jon should watch this one at home.”

Ngannou vs. Gane will take place on Saturday from the Honda Center. The bout will serve as the main event for the evening and the heavyweight title will be on the line.