Dana White: ‘Jon Jones Could Have Been the Biggest Star Ever’

June 15, 2018
Jon Jones has accomplished quite a lot in his mixed martial arts career, but his fits and starts outside of the Octagon have cast a shadow over what could have been.

In 23 professional bouts, Jones has only lost once, that being a controversial disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in 2009. He has since gone on to win 13 bouts. It could have been 14, and likely a whole lot more, if Jones had a better grasp on his life outside the cage.

Jones has been involved in an accident that saw him charged with Driving Under the Influence, he was also initiated a felony hit-and-run accident, he has tested positive for banned substances, which led to him being stripped of a UFC title on three occasions.

Jones is currently mired in the adjudication of his latest UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation, awaiting a resolution with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. 

Dana White head down on Jon JonesAll of it leaves UFC president Dana White baffled by how good Jon Jones could have been had he not sabotaged himself time after time.

“The whole Jon Jones thing drives me crazy,” White said on the MMARoasted Podcast. “Honestly, Jon Jones, he’s the greatest of all time, he’s the greatest to ever do it.”

His skills aside, White believes Jones could have been the biggest star in mixed martial arts, and with the likes of Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor having achieved such amazing heights, that is saying a lot.

“The thing that’s really frustrating is, imagine if this guy tried. Imagine if he tried just a little bit. Just imagine how incredibly amazing this guy could’ve been. He could’ve been the biggest star ever,” said White.

“God knows what he would’ve accomplished in the light heavyweight division and then in the heavyweight division. Maybe he would’ve had a title defense record at light heavyweight that would’ve never been broken and the endorsements… everything that guy could have been is unbelievable.”

               

