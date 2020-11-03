Dana White: It’s fight day, who you got? Joe Biden or Donald Trump

Though UFC president Dana White is widely known for his unwavering support of U.S. President Donald Trump, he jumped in on Tuesday’s Presidential Election hoopla to take advantage of a social media moment.

There is more nervousness about this U.S. Presidential Election than any other in recent memory. It really is akin to a blockbuster fight, wondering who is going to win and how things are going to change afterward.

Much like Trump, White has long been a utilizer of social media to boost he and his company’s profile. So why would he let a moment like this pass?

Well, he didn’t.

Who you got in the election fight fans: #Biden or #Trump?

