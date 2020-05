Dana White: It wasn’t Khabib’s fault that he’s not fighting at UFC 249

Dana White spoke to the limited press during UFC 249 fight week and spoke to Khabib Nurmagomedov not fighting on the card and he emphasized that it wasn’t Khabib’s fault that he got stuck in Russia during the pandemic.

UFC 249 takes place on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s the first major sporting event to take place during the COVID-19 shutdown.

TRENDING > UFC 249 weigh-in results: Dual title fights set as UFC returns to live sporting events