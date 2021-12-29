HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White issues drug test challenge to ‘goofball’ Jake Paul

Frankie Edgar - UFC with US Flag

featuredFrankie Edgar gives health update following back and hip surgery

Chris Weidman UFC on ESPN 6 media day

featuredChris Weidman says Tyron Woodley’s legacy is ‘tarnished’ following back-to-back losses to Jake Paul

Jones Jones and Dana White

featuredUFC President Dana White only spoke to Jon Jones once this year

Dana White issues drug test challenge to ‘goofball’ Jake Paul

December 29, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White‘s dislike of YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul has been well documented over the last two years.

Paul is undefeated in his boxing career (5-0) with two wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and a win over former ONE FC and Bellator MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren. Paul has targeted retired MMA fighters from a wrestling background as opponents. He’s yet to face a professional boxer five fights into his professional boxing career.

Every chance he gets, Paul attacks the UFC on fighter pay, among other things. He’s become the most outspoken critic of mixed martial arts’ biggest promotion. He’s specifically targeted the UFC president on several occasions, and accused White of drug use and fighter exploitation.

During an appearance on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,” White issued a challenge to the Paul.

Chris Weidman says Tyron Woodley’s legacy is ‘tarnished’ following back-to-back losses to Jake Paul

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White said. “This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

White’s challenge to Paul isn’t simply a retaliation remark. Woodley criticizes the lack of performance-enhancing testing leading up to both of his boxing matches against Paul. Tommy Fury, who was originally scheduled to face Paul on Dec. 18 before having to pull out of the bout due to injury, brought up similar concerns.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA