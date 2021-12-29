Dana White issues drug test challenge to ‘goofball’ Jake Paul

UFC president Dana White‘s dislike of YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul has been well documented over the last two years.

Paul is undefeated in his boxing career (5-0) with two wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and a win over former ONE FC and Bellator MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren. Paul has targeted retired MMA fighters from a wrestling background as opponents. He’s yet to face a professional boxer five fights into his professional boxing career.

Every chance he gets, Paul attacks the UFC on fighter pay, among other things. He’s become the most outspoken critic of mixed martial arts’ biggest promotion. He’s specifically targeted the UFC president on several occasions, and accused White of drug use and fighter exploitation.

During an appearance on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,” White issued a challenge to the Paul.

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White said. “This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

White’s challenge to Paul isn’t simply a retaliation remark. Woodley criticizes the lack of performance-enhancing testing leading up to both of his boxing matches against Paul. Tommy Fury, who was originally scheduled to face Paul on Dec. 18 before having to pull out of the bout due to injury, brought up similar concerns.