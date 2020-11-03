HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again, UFC title not vacant

featuredUFC Vegas 12: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva recap video

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya to challenge Jan Blachowicz for UFC light heavyweight title

Dana White UFC Vegas 12 post-fight

featuredDana White says Anderson Silva won’t fight in UFC again, announces champion vs. champion bout at UFC Vegas 12

Dana White: Israel Adesanya to fight for 205-pound belt, wants to see him fight Jon Jones

November 3, 2020
NoNo Comments

Dana White recently revealed UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya will fight for the light heavyweight belt, but also admitted that he wants to see him fight Jon Jones.

Adesanya has steamrolled the vast majority of the middleweight division en route to becoming it’s undefeated champion at 20-0. He has long been feuding with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, everyone expecting that it would eventually boil over into a fight in the Octagon.

Jones, however, vacated the title in preparation for a move to heavyweight. Since then, Jan Blachowicz won the vacant title by defeating Dominick Reyes.

White on Saturday revealed that Blachowicz’s first title defense would come against another champion in the form of Adesanya, who has been keen to move up and challenge himself in a new weight class.

Though Jones has been adamant that he is moving to heavyweight, if Adesanya defeats Blachowicz, nearly everyone, admittedly even White, will be champing at the bit for an Adesanya vs. Jones match-up.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Video: Armed with shotgun, Jon Jones chases away alleged burglar

Related Video > Israel Adesanya dusts Paulo Costa

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA