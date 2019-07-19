Dana White: Israel Adesanya is ‘a guy Jon Jones needs to take serious’ (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has his next fight booked, but his friction with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is still producing waves.

Adesanya is looking to unify his belt with that of UFC titleholder Robert Whittaker in the UFC 243 main event on Oct. 6, though a location has yet to be determined. The fight is likely to take place in either Australia or New Zealand.

Despite that bout being locked down, everyone wants to know if Adesanya might then get a shot at Jones if he defeats Whittaker.

“Israel needs to focus on (Whittaker). He’s fighting a bad dude,” UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports recently, though he sounds closer than ever to possibly putting a Jones vs. Adesanya fight together.

“If (Adesanya) beats Robert Whittaker… he’s a very, very dangerous guy; a guy Jones needs to take serious.”