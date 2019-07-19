HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Dos Anjos TUF 28 Finale weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN 4 weigh-in results: dos Anjos vs. Edwards set; one fighter misses weight

Urijah Faber at UFC on ESPN+ 13

featuredUrijah Faber comes out of retirement and dwarfs the UFC on ESPN+ 13 fighter salaries

featuredDaniel Cormier: ‘I just don’t think (Stipe) is good enough’ (UFC 241 video)

Germaine de Randamie at UFC on ESPN+ 13

featuredGermaine de Randamie won’t sit and wait for a shot at Amanda Nunes’ UFC belt

Dana White: Israel Adesanya is ‘a guy Jon Jones needs to take serious’ (video)

July 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has his next fight booked, but his friction with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is still producing waves. 

Adesanya is looking to unify his belt with that of UFC titleholder Robert Whittaker in the UFC 243 main event on Oct. 6, though a location has yet to be determined. The fight is likely to take place in either Australia or New Zealand.

Despite that bout being locked down, everyone wants to know if Adesanya might then get a shot at Jones if he defeats Whittaker.

TRENDING > Khabib’s manager: ‘Floyd Mayweather is out of money’ and begging for a fight (video)

“Israel needs to focus on (Whittaker). He’s fighting a bad dude,” UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports recently, though he sounds closer than ever to possibly putting a Jones vs. Adesanya fight together.

“If (Adesanya) beats Robert Whittaker… he’s a very, very dangerous guy; a guy Jones needs to take serious.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA