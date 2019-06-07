Dana White is adamant that Conor McGregor will fight in 2019 (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 7, 2019
Conor McGregor is always one of the great mysteries of the Octagon. Who? When? Where? There are always rumors, but it always morphs through various stages before McGregor lands on an actual fight instead of social media firebranding.

That story has played out again in 2019, as McGregor has come off of a six-month suspension for his UFC 229 post-fight actions and teased several fights. None has come to fruition.

According to UFC president Dana White, despite all the false starts, McGregor is going to fight in 2019. He assured everyone in a TMZ Sports interview that the Irishman will fight this year, it’s just a matter of whom he will fight.

One part of the story determining of his opponent will play out this weekend when Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone square off at UFC 238. The next domino will fall in September when lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Dustin Poirier unify their belts in the UFC 242 headliner.

