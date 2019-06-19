Dana White says there is real interest in a Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise UFC fight (video)

When Justin Bieber recently tweeted a challenge to Tom Cruise to meet him in the Octagon, everyone shrugged it off as typical celebrity social media blather. UFC president Dana White, however, says there may have been some seriousness to the challenge or that someone took it seriously.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the Octagon,” the 25-year-old Bieber wrote. “Tom, if you don’t take this fight, you’re scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

Cruise may be well beyond the pop star in years – he’s 56 years old – but he is also well known in Hollywood as an actor that insists and doing much of his own stunt work.

Bieber may have shrugged off his tweet, but according to White, there is some interest in the fight.

“I saw (Bieber’s challenge) like everyone else did and I didn’t pay it much attention,” White told TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “I’m not gonna say any names, but I got a phone call from a couple of real guys who said that they really do want to do this fight and they believe that Tom Cruise would do this fight.

“If that’s true and everybody involved in this thing really wants to do it, we can talk. I’d be an idiot not to make this fight.”