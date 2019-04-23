Dana White insists UFC boxing announcements are forthcoming

UFC president Dana White has made no secret of the fact that he’s just as big a fan of boxing as he is of mixed martial arts. He’s also been forthright about saying that he promises to delve into the world of boxing promotion, as he thinks the current state of boxing is lacking the punch it needs to thrive.

White began his public comments about a foray into boxing promotion shortly after he helped Mayweather Promotions put on a blockbuster bout between Conor McGregor, the UFC’s biggest star, and undefeated world-champion boxer Floyd Mayweather.

So far, nothing has come to fruition. White, in a recent interview with CNN, doubled down on his promise to enter the world of boxing promotion, laying out his target for the second half of 2019 for announcements. In doing so, White once again explained where boxing is lacking, using the heavyweight division as a prime example.

“I like Anthony Joshua. I think he’s exactly what the heavyweight division needs right now,” White said. “What I don’t like that they’re doing right now is they’re not fighting the best guys out there right now. They have [Deontay] Wilder and they have [Tyson] Fury, who just fought to a draw in an incredible fight that people loved. The rematch isn’t happening with those two, and neither one of those two are going to fight Joshua. Here we go again.

“These guys could do a round robin fight, fight each other. Both guys could fight Joshua and they’d kill it. They’d make so much money and they would bring so much energy and life back to boxing, but these guys just keep shooting themselves in the foot.”

White has insisted that is what motivates him. He wants boxing to return to its heyday, when some of the biggest stars in the world were coming from that sport. Fighters like Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tommy Hearns, Mike Tyson, and numerous others crowded the spotlight.

Today, however, while certain boxers may be thriving in their home countries, they aren’t crashing the boxing office as much as White believes they could be in the United States.

He intends to change that.

“I am making all my boxing moves after this summer. When this summer is over, you’ll be hearing a lot about what I’m doing in the sport of boxing,” White said.

“Right now, Anthony Joshua should be a huge star in the United States, too. But he’s not. Wilder, too. Who could you get that is more exciting than Wilder?”

Remember when Dana White wasn’t so sure he would jump into boxing? Things changed quickly.

