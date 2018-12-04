Dana White Insists The Ultimate Fighter Will Survive the Move to ESPN

Though there had been a lot of speculation about the future of The Ultimate Fighter when the UFC moves from FOX to ESPN in January, company president Dana White insisted on Friday that the venerable reality series isn’t going away any time soon.

“The Ultimate Fighter isn’t going anywhere. We’re gonna keep going. The design of the new facility that we’re building has The Ultimate Fighter in mind too,” White told reporters following the TUF 28 Finale in Las Vegas.

“We have the money for (The Ultimate Fighter). That’s already done.”

The new facility that White mentioned was announced in October.

The UFC purchased the building just east of its current Las Vegas headquarters, as well as 20 additional acres, and plans to build a state-of-the-art production facility around a small arena that could seat as many as 1,700 people.

That arena, which will take about 60,000-square feet of the 130,000-square feet the UFC purchased, will host “The Ultimate Fighter,” “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series,” and other potential shows. White said it could also be used to host smaller boxing events, as well.

White said that for small shows that won’t attract a huge crowd, instead of going to a casino and using its venue, the new facility will allow the UFC to host it on campus.

“It’s going to have everything. It will have my office and a parking garage and there are showers and a warm-up area and we’re building a gym. There will actually be a gym inside this facility for ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ or whatever else. Like I said, in building this, not only are we thinking of what we’ve done and what we’re doing, but what we might do in the future. This will have everything that we’d need. Anything we could possibly think of, this place will have it.”

Though White didn’t yet have specific details on when the next season of The Ultimate Fighter might take place or on what platform, he assured that TUF won’t be left to fall by the wayside.

Dana White Comments on The Ultimate Fighter’s Future

