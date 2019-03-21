Dana White inks new 7 year deal to stay UFC president

UFC president Dana White just recently inked a new seven-year deal to remain with the company he first joined in 2001.

White revealed the news when speaking to Megan Olivi after signing the contract with Endeavor co-ceo and UFC owner Ari Emanuel.

“Ari Emanuel and I just signed a new seven year deal, too,” White stated. “So we’re here for seven years, ESPN’s here for seven years and the incredible things that we’re going to work on, I just can’t even tell you how pumped I am for all of this stuff.”

When the UFC originally sold to WME-IMG (later renamed Endeavor) for just over $4 billion in 2016, White signed a five year deal to remain the president of the promotion.

Now three years later, White has re-upped with the promotion to stay on as president with a new seven year deal that coincides with a similar seven year broadcast rights deal with ESPN.

Initially, the UFC did a five year deal with ESPN following seven years spent on FOX but the two sides have enjoyed working together so much through the first three months of 2019 that they decided to add on two more years to the deal.

In addition to the broadcast rights deal, the UFC also made ESPN+ the exclusive provider of pay-per-view broadcasts for the promotion in the United States starting with UFC 236 in April.

Obviously that was a massive undertaking as the UFC will abandon all traditional forms of pay-per-view including cable and satellite providers to instead work directly with ESPN+ for all shows moving forward.

White will now be at the forefront of all those deals after signing his own contract extention to stay on as the president of the UFC.