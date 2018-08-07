Dana White Impressed by ‘Big Mouth’ Fighter He Had Dismissed on Tuesday Night Contender Series

Once you leave a bad impression with UFC president Dana White, you don’t typically get a lot of second chances. Well, unless maybe you’re Conor McGregor.

But when Kevin Holland didn’t make the cut on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, primarily because he talked too much trash, White decided to give him a shot when No. 13 ranked Thiago Santos needed an opponent for UFC 227 on short notice.

“Big mouth” took the fight and continued to talk smack through it, the same way that he did on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He still put on a good fight, however, and left and indelible impression on White in his second chance in the Octagon.