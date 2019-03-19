Dana White: ‘I’m ready for the Diaz brothers’ to return but they don’t accept fights

UFC president Dana White would love to welcome both Nick and Nate Diaz back to the Octagon but there’s just one underlying problem.

They don’t accept fights.

That’s the word from White, who says he is contractually obligated to offer the Diaz brothers fights in the UFC and has done so constantly over the past few years but claims he’s rarely ever received a positive response.

“So people understand, if you’re under contract with me, I owe you three fights a year,” White explained just recently. “If I don’t get you three fights a year — let’s say I only get you one, I have to pay you for the other two. If I get you two, I’ve got to pay you for the other one. I’ve never paid the Diaz brothers anything because we offer them fights and they don’t accept them.

“If you look at any fighter’s contract, it’s all the same. If you do not accept the fight, you can’t hold me responsible for paying you so we extend your contract. That’s what’s happened.”

Typically speaking, UFC fighter contracts are based on a total number of fights as well as a certain period of time. The UFC is required to offer the athletes a certain amount of fights over a given period of time or the contract expires.

When a fighter turns down a fight or gets injured, further delaying their ability to compete, the UFC will automatically extended the contract, which appears to be what has continued to happen with both Nick and Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought since 2016 when he lost a majority decision to Conor McGregor. He was scheduled to return last year in a fight against Dustin Poirier until the bout was scrapped at the 11th hour.

Meanwhile, Nick Diaz has been out of action since facing Anderson Silva at middleweight in 2015.

White adds that he would love to have both of them back in the UFC but there’s no telling when or if that will happen any time soon.

“I’m ready for the Diaz brothers to fight whenever they are,” White said. “When they’re ready, they know all they have to do pick up the phone and call and we’ll get you a fight.”