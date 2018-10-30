Dana White: ‘If Mayweather Wants to Fight, Come Fight… We’re Not Boxing Again’

For all the traction that Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov got for their social media taunts of one another, it’s all falling on deaf ears when it comes to UFC president Dana White.

He wants nothing to do with another one of his top fighters crossing over into the world of boxing to fight Mayweather. The only way he wants to be involved with Mayweather at this point appears to be in the Octagon.

“Listen, if Mayweather wants to fight, come fight. You fight in the UFC. We’re not boxing again,” White told TMZ Sports. “We did that once. That’s over. You want to fight, come fight; a real fight.”

White is currently focused on Nurmagomedov handling his business with the Nevada State Athletic Commission, whom he landed in hot water with after he leapt over the Octagon fence to get at Conor McGregor’s corner after he submitted the Irishman at UFC 229 in early October.

The commission initially withheld his entire $2 million fight purse, but recently voted to release half of it back to the UFC lightweight champion. He still has to go before the athletic commission later this year to learn what other sanctions he might face, which are likely to include a fine and suspension of some sort.

White is waiting for all of that to play out, but has a likely opponent in mind for when Nurmagomedov is able to fight, and it’s not a rematch with McGregor.

“Tony Ferguson is the right fight. Tony Ferguson didn’t lose the (interim) belt in a fight, so it’s the right fight. It’s the fight to make,” White continued.

“We’ll see how this whole thing plays out because it’s obviously gonna depend on the suspension and what happens and we’ll see.”

Dana White Addresses Floyd Mayweather and What’s Next for Khabib Nurmagomedov

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)