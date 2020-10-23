Dana White: If Khabib wins, he will surpass Jon Jones as the Pound 4 Pound Best Fighter

Dana White says that if Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, he will not only be the greatest lightweight fighter in history, but Khabib will surpass Jon Jones as the pound for pound best MMA fighter in the world.

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24, on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

