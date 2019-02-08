Dana White: If Khabib Sits Out Until November, Would UFC Do an Interim Title?

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto after arriving in Melbourne, Australia, for UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum.

Of course, White addressed this weekend’s fights, focusing on the UFC middleweight championship headliner between titleholder Robert Whittaker and challenger Kelvin Gastelum, as well as the idea of Anderson Silva being a 7-to-1 underdog to rising star Israel Adesanya.

Beyond this weekend’s bouts, White also addressed the current status of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and superstar Conor McGregor.

With Nurmagomedov saying he is likely to sit out until November, White addressed whether or not he would have to consider instituting an interim champion in his absence.

TRENDING > UFC, DirecTV Strike One Fight Deal to Air UFC 234, Long Term Deal Still Being Negotiated

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.