Dana White: If Canelo vs. Kovalev wants to go head to head with Masvidal vs. Diaz, they’re nuts!

Saturday, Nov. 2, is going to be a monster night for combat sports. Not only does UFC 244 feature Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden in New York, but boxing great Canelo Alvarez will square off with Sergey Kovalev on the same night in Las Vegas.

UFC 244 takes place on ESPN+ PPV, while Alvarez vs. Kovalev is on the DAZN subscription-based app.

UFC president Dana White says that Masvidal vs. Diaz is trending to be one of the biggest PPV’s in the company’s history, so he certainly thinks DAZN is crazy for putting Canelo vs. Kovalev up against the UFC.

