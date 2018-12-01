Dana White: I’d Like to See Kamaru Usman Fight Tyron Woodley Next

Kamaru Usman dominating Rafael dos Anjos for five rounds not only earned him a ninth straight victory in the UFC but it may have put him at the top of the welterweight contender’s list.

Following Usman’s win on Friday night, UFC president Dana White raved about his performance and how he decimated the former lightweight champion from start to finish in the fight.

Afterwards, White not only gave Usman credit for a job well done but the performance may have convinced him that there’s a new No. 1 contender in the 170-pound division.

“I’d like to see [Kamaru Usman] fight Woodley now after seeing that,” White said after the event ended. “Listen, Colby Covington pulled out of the fight, didn’t defend his belt, this, that, the whole thing.

“I’m one of these guys when I just see a fight like this, I want to see Usman fight now. We’ll see what happens.”

White made it clear that nothing has been decided as of right now but he also added that Woodley vs. Covington isn’t a done deal yet either.

All signs seemed to point towards the long simmering rivalry coming to a head early next year with White confirming just days ago that he wanted to make Woodley vs. Covington at UFC 233 in Anaheim on Jan. 26.

Now White seems to be having second thoughts about that idea while reiterating that Woodley’s next title defense may or may not be against Covington.

“Nothing’s guaranteed in life,” White said.

Sources have said that no official offer had been made to either Woodley or Covington for the fight but talks were ongoing with two targeted dates in mind — UFC 233 in January or potentially UFC 235 in March.

White’s latest comments seem to throw everything into upheaval as he may not be opposed to Usman getting the next title shot over Covington.

Obviously no fight has been made at this time but it certainly leaves a lot of questions about what comes next in the title race in the welterweight division.