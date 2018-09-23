Dana White: ‘I Don’t Think Chuck Liddell Should Be Fighting’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 23, 2018
UFC president Dana White doesn’t like the idea of Chuck Liddell coming out of retirement at the age of 48 to fight fellow UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz for the third time.

It really has nothing to do with Golden Boy Promotions or his distaste for Oscar De La Hoya. He simply doesn’t think it’s healthy for Liddell to be fighting.

Liddell last fought in June of 2010 when he was knocked out by Rich Franklin. He hesitated in retiring, but White said that he begged his friend to call it a career after he lost five of his last six bouts, four of those losses coming by way of knockout.

“I don’t think it is any secret how I feel about Chuck Liddell personally and professionally,” said White.

“I don’t want to s–t on his deal. I hope that he makes a lot of money… but I wish it wasn’t happening.”

               

