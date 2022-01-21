Dana White: ‘I don’t hate Jake Paul’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White at UFC 259

January 21, 2022
UFC president Dana White and YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul have engaged in many back-and-forth exchanges on social media in the past.

White and the UFC have been Paul’s favorite target to criticize since entering boxing. He’s criticized the fight promotion over fighter pay. He’s even accused White of illicit drug use.

Paul not only goes after White and the UFC on social media and in post-fight comments, he targets former UFC fighters as opponents in boxing. Paul has boxing wins over former UFC welterweight Ben Askren and two wins over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

White has returned fire, accusing Paul of handpicking opponents and using performance-enhancing drugs. He even challenged Paul to a drug testing where both men would subject themselves to random testing.

Despite their public feud, White says that he doesn’t hate Paul.

“Everybody thinks I hate Jake Paul. I don’t hate Jake Paul,” White said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. “I don’t even know Jake Paul to hate the guy.”

“He’s out there doing his thing. He’s trying to make some money just like everybody else is. He came out and said some things about me. I challenged him to drug testing which he completely disappeared and wants nothing to do with it,” White said.

“I’m at a place where, why am I arguing with this guy, who isn’t under contract with me, doesn’t fight for me, and probably never will fight for me. This is ridiculous,” White said. “I’m not even talking about this guy anymore. There’s no need for he and I to go back-and-forth about anything.”

