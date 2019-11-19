Dana White hints at Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk coming soon

UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang may have an opponent for her first title defense when she returns to action in 2020.

This past week, former 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk did an interview where she was quoted as saying “anywhere, anytime” she could get her hands on Weili and “beat the s**t out of her.”

It didn’t take long for word to reach Weili, who quickly fired back at Jedrzejczyk, as she not only accepted the challenge, but quickly tagged UFC president Dana White in an effort to put the fight together in the very near future.

“She seems very angry,” Weili wrote on Instagram. “Don’t worry, she will calm down. I am ready now. Call my manager [Brian Butler of Suckerpunch Entertainment] or call Dana White. I’m ready.”

Following her knockout win over Jessica Andrade to become champion and Jedrzejczyk’s victory against Michelle Waterson in October, the 30-year-old fighter from China didn’t show much interest in the fight.

“I don’t think she’s the fighter that she used to be,” Weili said when speaking to TMZ. “She’s not in the condition she used to be. I’m not very interested.”

It’s not evident what changed her mind, but the UFC strawweight champion definitely appears to be interested now — and so does White.

Dana White likes the idea of Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Following the exchange over Instagram between the fighters, the UFC president chimed in while all but confirming that the organization hopes to book that match-up sometime next year.

“This is going to be a VERY fun fight,” White wrote.

With Zhang already holding a knockout win over Andrade, former champion Rose Namajunas coming off of a loss, and “Ultimate Fighter” winner Tatiana Suarez still dealing with a neck injury, Jedrzejczyk is the most logical choice for the next title shot.

The UFC has not made any announcements regarding the fight, but it sure looks like the promotion is moving in that direction in the near future.