HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ben Askren at UFC 239 media day

featuredBen Askren calls it a career, announces his retirement

featuredShogun Rua frustrated with UFC on ESPN+ 22 judges, wants rematch with Paul Craig

featuredJan Błachowicz squeaks past ‘Jacare’ Souza in UFC on ESPN+ 22 main event

UFC Sao Paulo Blachowicz vs Jacare live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 22 Live Results: Błachowicz vs. Jacaré (Results & Fight Stats)

Dana White hints at Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk coming soon

November 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang may have an opponent for her first title defense when she returns to action in 2020.

This past week, former 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk did an interview where she was quoted as saying “anywhere, anytime” she could get her hands on Weili and “beat the s**t out of her.”

It didn’t take long for word to reach Weili, who quickly fired back at Jedrzejczyk, as she not only accepted the challenge, but quickly tagged UFC president Dana White in an effort to put the fight together in the very near future.

“She seems very angry,” Weili wrote on Instagram. “Don’t worry, she will calm down. I am ready now. Call my manager [Brian Butler of Suckerpunch Entertainment] or call Dana White. I’m ready.”

Following her knockout win over Jessica Andrade to become champion and Jedrzejczyk’s victory against Michelle Waterson in October, the 30-year-old fighter from China didn’t show much interest in the fight.

“I don’t think she’s the fighter that she used to be,” Weili said when speaking to TMZ. “She’s not in the condition she used to be. I’m not very interested.”

It’s not evident what changed her mind, but the UFC strawweight champion definitely appears to be interested now — and so does White.

TRENDING > Video: Check out the rolling thunder kick that laid Ross Pearson out cold

Dana White likes the idea of Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Following the exchange over Instagram between the fighters, the UFC president chimed in while all but confirming that the organization hopes to book that match-up sometime next year.

“This is going to be a VERY fun fight,” White wrote.

With Zhang already holding a knockout win over Andrade, former champion Rose Namajunas coming off of a loss, and “Ultimate Fighter” winner Tatiana Suarez still dealing with a neck injury, Jedrzejczyk is the most logical choice for the next title shot.

The UFC has not made any announcements regarding the fight, but it sure looks like the promotion is moving in that direction in the near future.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA