Dana White: Henry Cejudo needs to defend UFC flyweight title or vacate

UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has been calling out other fighters left and right, including UFC champions in the women’s divisions. UFC president Dana White, however, has definite plans for Cejudo and those plans are locked on him defending his men’s flyweight championship.

If Cejudo isn’t on board, White said that he’ll have to vacate at least one of his championships.

