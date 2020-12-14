Dana White heaps praise on Tony Ferguson, despite UFC 256 loss

Up until 2020, UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson was on a 12-fight winning streak. It is one of the longest streaks in UFC history without a shot at the undisputed title.

But then 2020 hit. And like it has been for many, 2020 has not treated Ferguson kindly… at least, not in the Octagon.

Ferguson returned at UFC 249 in May, where company president Dana White re-opened the sports world from the shutdown attributed to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ferguson lost to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. It took some time to set up his next bout, which ended up being a lopsided loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256 this past weekend.

Does that mean Tony Ferguson is on the downslide?

White admitted that while it’s possible that Ferguson might never return to his old form, there is no denying his heart and tenacity.

“10 out of 10 people tap to that armbar. The fact that he even made it out of that armbar is unbelievable and just a testament to how tough and durable and crazy Tony Ferguson is.” Dana White at UFC 256

UFC 256: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira fight recap and highlights

