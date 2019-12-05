HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alistair Overeem - UFC 213

featuredAlistair Overeem on tragic events surrounding Walt Harris being replaced (UFC on ESPN 7)

Dana White angry and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White has verbal deal in place with Floyd Mayweather; confirms Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone

Brian Ortega - UFC 222 post-fight

featuredBrian Ortega out of UFC on ESPN+ 23 main event with Korean Zombie

Tito Ortiz - Bellator

featuredTito Ortiz not looking past Alberto El Patron, but has a roadmap to the next three years with Combate Americas

Dana White has verbal deal in place with Floyd Mayweather; confirms Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone

December 5, 2019
NoNo Comments

Dana White on Thursday confirmed that he has an agreement with Floyd Mayweather Jr. to do something together, likely in October or November of 2020.

A longtime regular on The Jim Rome Show, White used the platform to not only reconfirm that the Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone bout is official for UFC 246 in January in Las Vegas, but to also confirm that he and Mayweather had verbally agreed to some sort of deal for 2020.

Just what shape that deal takes remains to be seen, as White was rather elusive about the details.

Mayweather recently said, “Dana White and I are working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.”

In response, White told Jim Rome, “It’s true. We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. And if things play out the way things Floyd and I think they will, I will probably sit down with Al Haymon (Mayweather’s manager) in March and get a deal on paper.

“If everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November (of 2020).”

That leaves the details wide open for speculation, especially considering that White fully intends to get involved in the world of boxing promotion very soon. Details of that venture have also been scarce, although White has talked to many different influential people in the boxing world as he prepares to launch into that space.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor aiming for several UFC bouts in 2020

In addition to the deal with Mayweather and reaffirming the McGregor vs. Cerrone bout, White also indicated that McGregor appears to be targeting a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov if he gets past Cerrone.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor’s return and a deal with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

(Video courtesy of The Jim Rome Show)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA